Noida: ‘Trash to Treasure’, ‘Bin to Beauty’ scheme to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

The Noida Authority has decided to start ‘Trash to Treasure’ and ‘Bin to Beauty’ initiatives in order to celebrate the Gandhi Jayanti and Rashtriya Swachhta Divas on October 2.

Under the scheme, teams will produce art works that include sculptures, plastic waste utilization structures and other innovative items from waste. The authority has invited the residents’ welfare associations, apartment owners’ associations and other social groups for this campaign, which is aimed at generating awareness about the need to recycle waste and to treat it scientifically.

“Teams will make and install artworks out of all kinds of waste, including plastic, at city parks, green belts and other recreational areas. We have requested them to join this initiative so that people can be engaged in waste handling to make the city a clean and better place to live in,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

On October 2, 2019 the authority had started the ‘plastic-free city’ campaign to rid the city of plastic waste and had engaged residents for the same. It had also made a large spinning wheel out of plastic waste and installed the same at the Mahamaya flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Similarly, the authority has, for this year’s October 2 celebrations, started this initiative to work on ‘kabad se jugad’, said Noida authority officials.

The authority has requested residents to register at https://forms.gle/TBkQdQvrUafGLNt58 in order to participate in this initiative, latest by 4pm on October 1, so that the teams can be formed for this drive.

Residents will be able to register themselves via the portal and share their location, where they will make art works. They can also make videos of the crafts and send them to the same portal later. They can display their art work at the location mentioned during registration. On October 2, a jury will visit the locations and see the art works put up on display. The authority will also give prizes to the winners whose artworks are the most unique, said officials. Participants will be called to the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra on October 2 and given prizes, where the best art pieces selected by jury members shall be awarded, officials added.