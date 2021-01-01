Noida: Two arrested for insurance fraud worth over ₹20 lakh

Noida: Two persons were arrested from Noida’s Sector 58 over their alleged involvement in an insurance racket on Friday. The suspects were identified as Aslam Alam, 23, a resident of Mamura village in Sector 66, and his accomplice Ajit Singh, 24, a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi village in Phase 3. The alleged mastermind, Sachin Tomar, is absconding, said the police.

Anil Kumar, station house officer, Sector 58 police station, said that the police had received some complaints about insurance fraud. “On Friday, we received information that the suspects had come to withdraw money from an ATM in Noida’s Sector 58. A team reached the spot where the two suspects were. Two mobile phones, nine debit cards and Rs 20,000 were found on them,” he said.

During investigation, the police team found that all the nine debit cards had been issued on forged identities. “The police detained the two and questioned them. They revealed that they were members of an insurance racket and cheated people on pretext of facilitating their applications,” the SHO said.

The police said that Tomar allegedly used to provide debit cards and passwords to these suspects. “These two arrested suspects used to call vulnerable persons and promise lucrative offers on insurance policies. Once the customers were convinced, the suspects demanded some money as a processing fee. They used to withdraw the money and stop communication with the customers thereafter,” said the SHO. The gang has allegedly duped around 100 customers of over ₹20 lakh in last six months, said the police.

Police said that Tomar had allegedly worked in an insurance company in the past and had information about the working style of an insurance firm. He had then allegedly roped in the two other suspects in the gang to commit financial fraud.

A case has been registered against the three under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC at the Sector 58 police station. “The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search for the mastermind,” Kumar said.