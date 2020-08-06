Sections
Home / Noida / Noida: Two more arrested for scrap dealer’s murder

Noida: Two more arrested for scrap dealer’s murder

Noida police on Thursday arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old scrap dealer in Phase 2 area on August 2.The two suspects were identified as...

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida police on Thursday arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old scrap dealer in Phase 2 area on August 2.

The two suspects were identified as Imran, 27, and Sabir, 30, both residents of Agarbasti in Noida Phase 2.

Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 police station, said, the victim,Nawabuddin (identified by a single name in police records) went missing from his home on July 29 following which his family filed a missing person complaint. The police and the family members had launched a search but failed to trace him.

On August 2, local residents found the victim’s body in a drain and the following day victim’s brother Idrish filed a case against four persons – Imran, Raju, Sabir, and Haji Ikramuddin alleging their role in the murder.



Based on the complaint, the police said that a case under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered against the four persons. Pundir said that during their investigation, the police came to know that the victim used to work as a scrap dealer in partnership with Imran and one Rahish alias Pahadi worked at Imran’s shop as a helper.

On Wednesday, Rahish, 28, was picked up for questioning, and the police, said he admitted to having murdered the victim along with Imran, Sabir, and Ikramuddin following which he was arrested.  

Following the revelations, the police said, they conducted a search on Thursday and arrested Imran and his accomplice Sabir. “During interrogation, Imran revealed that he had a monetary dispute with the victim. Imran called Nawabuddin at night, and killed him with his four accomplices and later dumped the body in the drain,” said Pundir. Two suspects, Raju and Ikramuddin, are on the run.

The police said they have also recovered the victim’s motorcycle, mobile phone, and clothes from the spot. The two arrested suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 07, 2020 01:45 IST
Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.