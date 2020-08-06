Noida: Two more arrested for scrap dealer’s murder

Noida police on Thursday arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old scrap dealer in Phase 2 area on August 2.

The two suspects were identified as Imran, 27, and Sabir, 30, both residents of Agarbasti in Noida Phase 2.

Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 police station, said, the victim,Nawabuddin (identified by a single name in police records) went missing from his home on July 29 following which his family filed a missing person complaint. The police and the family members had launched a search but failed to trace him.

On August 2, local residents found the victim’s body in a drain and the following day victim’s brother Idrish filed a case against four persons – Imran, Raju, Sabir, and Haji Ikramuddin alleging their role in the murder.

Based on the complaint, the police said that a case under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered against the four persons. Pundir said that during their investigation, the police came to know that the victim used to work as a scrap dealer in partnership with Imran and one Rahish alias Pahadi worked at Imran’s shop as a helper.

On Wednesday, Rahish, 28, was picked up for questioning, and the police, said he admitted to having murdered the victim along with Imran, Sabir, and Ikramuddin following which he was arrested.

Following the revelations, the police said, they conducted a search on Thursday and arrested Imran and his accomplice Sabir. “During interrogation, Imran revealed that he had a monetary dispute with the victim. Imran called Nawabuddin at night, and killed him with his four accomplices and later dumped the body in the drain,” said Pundir. Two suspects, Raju and Ikramuddin, are on the run.

The police said they have also recovered the victim’s motorcycle, mobile phone, and clothes from the spot. The two arrested suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.