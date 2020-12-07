Noida: Two more arrested in connection with competitive exam racket

Noida: Police on Monday arrested two more suspects in connection with a racket involving impersonators of candidates for various government recruitment exams.

The suspects were identified as Wazir Sangwan, 35, a resident of Dadri and his accomplice Pawan Yadav, 40, a resident of Rewari in Haryana. Sangwan ran a coaching centre in Dadri and lured candidates to get jobs through fraudulent means, the police said.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that on November 28, Sector 58 police had arrested nine suspects, including two constables of Delhi Police, for their involvement in the racket. He said that there was an examination for recruitment of Delhi police constables at a centre in Noida Sector 62. “The exam coordinator informed police that they have found some suspects impersonating in the examination,” he said.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and arrested three suspects – Arpit, Dinesh Chaudhury and Aman from the exam centre. During interrogation, they revealed that they were members of a gang impersonating in exam for money. “Based on their interrogation details, the police arrested six others – Dinesh Joshi, constable Ravindra Kumar, constable Manjeet Singh, Shiv Kumar , Mukesh and Sonu from outside the exam centre,” Rajesh said.

The DCP said that during interrogation, the suspects had revealed that Dinesh Joshi used to run the gang with the help of other suspects. One accomplice Ravi is said to be an income tax officer in Delhi while another Arvind Jogi is an assistant section officer and awaiting his joining, the police said.

Rajnish Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Noida zone 2, said that so far the gang claimed to have placed over 100 candidates in government jobs. “We have traced 15 candidates who have got jobs through fraudulent means. We will write to the concerned department to take action against them,” he said.

The gang members used to charge Rs 10-20 lakh from each student for their recruitment. Verma said that the gang members used a mobile app to doctor the applicant’s photo and produce new photo which matches with the impersonator. “The suspects used the doctored photo for application and then used a forged ID to appear in the exams as impersonators,” he said.