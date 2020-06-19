Noida: Two more persons dead as Covid-19 toll rises to 16; cases reach 1,171

The recovery rate of patients stood at 52.52 per cent, according to official statistics. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Two more Covid-19 positive persons died in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the death toll in the district to 16 on Thursday, officials said.

Also, 74 more people tested positive for Covid-19 as the number of cases grew to 1,171, they said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

One of the deceased was 26-years-old and a resident of Sector 73 in Noida, while the other was an 87-year-old man from Jewar in Greater Noida, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Two patients, who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Thursday in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

One of them was a 51-year-old man from Ghaziabad, while the other was a 69-year-old man from Delhi, the officer said.

Since they were non-locals, their cases have been sent to their districts for inclusion in the data, he added. Separately, two more deaths, both females aged 53 and 65 years, were recorded in the district, but their death audit is pending which will ascertain if these too are Covid-19 fatalities, Dohare said.

He said 28 people were discharged on Thursday after they recovered from novel coronavirus.

“On Thursday, 74 people were found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 1,171. A total of 606 patients have recovered so far. There are 551 active cases now,” Dohare said.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 52.52 per cent, according to official statistics. Among the 74 new patients, 24 were tested by private laboratories and 50 by government facilities, according to a statement.

Also, 34 of the new patients are ILI (influenza-like illness), while one is SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) case, it said.

Three of the new patients are healthcare workers, while 35 cases are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for Covid-19, it added.