Sections
Home / Noida / Noida: Two new roads opened to decongest Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road

Noida: Two new roads opened to decongest Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road

The Noida authority on Thursday said it has opened two new stretches – known as Badshahi road and Bhangel-Gejha road – to decongest the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC)...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Noida authority on Thursday said it has opened two new stretches – known as Badshahi road and Bhangel-Gejha road – to decongest the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) thoroughfare that witnesses traffic congestion due to construction underway on it.

The authority had been constructing a 5.5 km long elevated corridor above the DSC road, which is one of the city’s key routes, since March. The work of piling to build pillars is in full swing. As a result, the DSC road’s 5.5 km stretch sees heavy traffic daily, particularly during peak hours. To ease the traffic pangs the authority has built and opened two alternate routes.

The two roads were inaugurated by Dr Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament from Gautam Budh Nagar, and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, along with Noida authority general manager Rajiv Tyagi.

“Commuters need not face traffic jams on Dadri road anymore as these stretches will provide relief. We have built these two routes because work on the Bhangel elevated above Dadri road is on in full swing. These two routes were earlier in a bad condition before we constructed them,” said Tyagi.



The Badshahi road is 7.5meters wide and 1.250 km long, beginning from Sector 110 and ending at Sector 107. The authority has spent Rs 1.81 crore on this project. The four-lane 1.25 km long Bhangel to Gejha road connects these two villages. The authority spent Rs 3.4 crore on this project, said officials.

“If you want to travel from and to sectors 107 to 110 or 108, where the police commissioner office is located, then you need not take Dadri road anymore. Now, one can directly take these two roads and travel from sectors 80, 108, 93 to sectors 107, 100 or 47 without facing congestion,” said Tyagi.

Earlier, the Badshahi road was not in use as it was not in working condition due to it being a low lying area filled with water all the time, said authority officials.

“We have also repaired the drains running along these two roads so that they remain clean without water logging issues,” said Tyagi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre ‘betraying’ federalism by ‘refusing’ to pay GST compensation to states: Manish Sisodia
Aug 27, 2020 23:15 IST
Yamuna authority office shut down due to Covid 19 cases
Aug 27, 2020 23:13 IST
25-year-old housekeeping staff shot during a burglary bid in Noida’s Sector 80
Aug 27, 2020 23:12 IST
Poor response to online police-public meet
Aug 27, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.