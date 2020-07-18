Noida: Two rob 32-year-old man on way to hospital, one suspect nabbed in police encounter

A 32-year-old man on his way to a hospital was robbed of his phone on Saturday allegedly by two motorcycle-borne men, one of whom was later nabbed by Noida police in an encounter. The arrested suspect was injured in his leg in the exchange of fire, the police said.

According to police officers, the incident took place around 6m near the sector 28-29 intersection when the victim, Yogesh Singh, was on his way to a private hospital in Sector 27 to visit an ailing relative.

In his complaint to the police, Singh alleged that he was on the phone when the two suspects came from behind on a motorcycle and snatched away his iPhone. They took a u-turn and fled towards the road leading to GIP mall, Singh said in his complaint. He said he then took help from a morning walker to report the matter to the police. He also said that the vehicle’s number plate was partially obscured, and he shared the partial registration number with the police.

The information was shared with the patrolling vehicles and check posts were set up, said the police.

“The suspects were spotted near Sector 18 and when asked to stop, they fled towards the multi-level parking. After being cornered by our team, they fired at the police personnel. One of the suspects was injured in the retaliatory firing while the other managed to flee,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

The police said the stolen phone was recovered from the suspect, identified as Sajid (single name),25, who is from Trilokpuri, Delhi. Another phone that had been stolen in 2019 from the Sector 20 police jurisdiction was also recovered from the suspect along with a countrymade pistol and the R15 motorcycle used in the snatching, they added.

So far, the police have identified 18 cases of robbery, theft and loot against Sajid in Delhi and Noida, while a search is on for his accomplice and other gang members.

Sajid was taken to the district hospital for the treatment of his bullet injury, the police said.