Noida University offers scholarship to wards of corona front-line workers

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a gesture to honour their services of corona warriors who are working on the front line as the pandemic continues to rage, a city-based varsity has announced a scholarship for their wards.

Noida International University (NIU) has announced a 20 percent scholarship on fees for all courses and batches for the children of front line workers such as police officers, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, bankers, among others.

“This is the least we can do, as the entire nation is grateful for the services of corona warriors. We have decided to provide a 20 percent scholarship to their wards for all courses. The scholarship would include waivers on tuition fees, boarding fees, etc, and is meant for children on corona warriors be it the police, para-medical staff, railway staff, or anyone else who has contributed towards fighting the pandemic,” said Dr Vikram Singh, chancellor of NIU.

He said the scholarship would be introduced in the upcoming session and will continue till the end of the course for a ward if (s)he secures a minimum of 60 %. For first-year students, the scholarship would be extended towards the second year and further based on the merit of the student. “The scholarship provided shall continue for the rest of the course if the student secures 60%marks. Other than this, the university also offers various scholarships as well,” Singh added.



Located along the Yamuna expressway, the NIU is a private university and has over 4,000 students from 29 nations enrolled in around 150 courses.

