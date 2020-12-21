Noida veterans celebrate Vijay Diwas at Shaheed Smarak

Military veterans in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday marked Vijay Diwas at the Shaheed Smarak in Sector 29.

Vijay Diwas marks India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 and the liberation of Bangladesh. It is usually marked on December 16, but the celebrations in the district were organised on Monday with Lt. Gen SK Saini, vice chief of the army staff presiding as chief guest.

“There was a wreath laying ceremony which was carried out with military precision and tri-service guards and buglers in attendance. The programme started at 10 am and ran for an hour. Next of kin of those who died in the war, civil dignitaries, bureaucrats, school students were also present,” said Cdr (retd), Narinder Mahajan.

Shaheed smarak was the only tri-services memorial in the country to honour soldiers killed in action before the National War Memorial was built at India Gate.

“The event reminds the families of martyrs that the sacrifices of their loved ones will never be forgotten and that the country will keep on honouring them,” said Mahajan.

Organisers said that in light of the pandemic situation, the affair was a solemn one and the banquet which usually follows the ceremony was not held this year.

“We had obtained all permissions and only 100 guests were at the event. Social distancing were adhered to and we ensured that the entire areas was thoroughly sanitized and that all guests were wearing maks. All Covid-19 protocols were followed. It was a solemn affair conducted with military precision,” said an organizer.