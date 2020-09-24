Now, GIMS to collect plasma from homes of donors in GB Nagar

Recovered Covid-19 patients in Gautam Budh Nagar district need not make rounds of hospitals to donate their plasma as the district administration, on Thursday, asked the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) officials to collect plasma from the donor’s home.

District magistrate Suhas LY, who shared coffee with plasma donors on Thursday at the collectorate auditorium, said the programme was organised to boost the morale of plasma donors. “They are our real heroes. They have not only defeated the deadly virus with their strong will power and immunity, but have also agreed to lead from the front to save other infected persons,” he said.

He said GIMS doctors have been asked to make necessary arrangements, to collect plasma from the homes of donors. “If two and above donors are available in one society or high-rise, the team of doctors has been asked to go to one place and collect plasma from there. The plasma donors will have to make a call on 7303488239, which is the blood bank’s number in GIMS, and then the officials concerned will contact them to fix the appointment. It will not only remove fear from the minds of the people living in that society/high-rise, but will also save donors the exertion of having to visit the hospital again,” Suhas said.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta, who was also present at the ‘Coffee with Collector’ programme, said GIMS has been running plasmapheresis therapy since May 9, 2020. “Till date, we have completed 128 plasma donations and 196 patients have received plasma therapy. As many as 10 persons, who have recovered from Covid-19, have donated plasma more than once. Four of these corona warriors are our staff members,” he said.

Dr Gupta said of the 196 patients who have received plasma therapy, 169 were male and 27 female. “As many as 174 patients survived the infection, but we lost 22 of them,” he said.