Now pay fine for spitting in Noida

To check the spread of the highly infectious Coronavirus disease through careless spitting in public places, the Noida authority on Monday ordered a penalty, in the range of ₹500-₹1,000, for the violation. The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to penalise those who chew tobacco and spit in the open. The order will be remain in place till another order is issues withdrawing this one, officials said.

“We have appointed officials who can fine the violators,” Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said.

On May 3, the state government had directed the Noida authority to ban on use of tobacco products, and impose a penalty on public spitting. All vends selling tobacco products have been shut since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown came into force to contain the spread of the Covid-19, which spreads through droplets and for which we have no vaccine, yet.

The state government has decided to sternly act against spitting at public places after the health department said that spitting may lead to spread of Covid 19 among people.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), spitting can cause the spread of Covid-19 as the saliva of an infected person can carry the virus for more than 24 hours.

The authority said that for first offence, the authority will impose a fine of ₹500 and if a person is found spitting second time then the fine will be ₹1,000. For repeated offenders the authority may take tough action.

The authority has authorised all officer on special duty, tehsildars, assistant project engineers, project engineers and senior managers, among other officials to conduct random inspections and penalise defaulters.