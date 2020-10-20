Officials to keep an eye on recovered Covid-19 patients in UP

Ghaziabad: About 80,000 coronavirus (Covid-19) disease patients, who were discharged from September 1 to 15, will be checked up on for post-Covid symptoms, the Uttar Pradesh government has said, adding that officials have been directed to setup up post-Covid help desks, besides monitor recovered persons through the integrated command and control centres.

State officials said the action is being taken as it has come to light that some Covid-19 patients, after getting discharged from hospitals, complained of health issues.

“The number of active cases in the state is on the decline but we need to be more careful, and observe social distancing and wear masks, especially now since the festive season is on. This will help avoid another wave of Covid-19. It has also come to light that there are some recovered people are facing health issues after being discharged post Covid treatment. These complaints could be related to breathing issues or even high levels of blood sugar,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health).

He said districts have been asked to set up post-Covid care desks at their district/combined hospitals and provide treatment to people who come for checkups.

“From Tuesday, we will start calling up the almost 80,000 persons who were discharged in the state from September 1 to 15. Doctors will ask them some questions. This will help us ascertain how many patients are facing complications post-Covid treatment,” he added.

In Ghaziabad, the number of discharged patients till October 19 stood at a total of 15,932, out of a total of 17,211 total cases so far, as per the state control room figures. Of the total patients discharged, at least 8,175 patients were discharged from September 1 to 15.

“Upon directions by the state health officials on Monday, directions have been issued for setting up a post-Covid care desk at hospitals, as well as a wing at the district control and command centre where doctors will be available. People who have been discharged can also call up the control room in case they face any health issues post discharge. The records of such patients will be maintained separately,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

The officials of the district health department said they have issued further instructions to the four community health centres – Modinagar, Dasna, Loni and Muradnagar – to set up post-Covid healthcare desks.

Ghaziabad conducted a total of 3,90,035 tests for the Sars-Cov-2 till October 17, and has an overall test positivity rate of about 4.36%.

State health department officials said that the number of active cases had peaked to 68,235 on September 17 and thereafter, there has been a constant decline, with the total active cases at 31,495 on October 19.