Old tree guards damaging trees in Indirapuram, environmentalists raise concerns

Ghaziabad:

Many full-grown trees planted along footpaths of Indirapuram and other areas are getting damaged and need immediate intervention as the iron grilles of tree guards, which were not removed, have merged with the trunks.

Environmentalists say such negligence is causing damage to trees and brings to light the apathy of agencies in properly maintaining and protecting trees.

Such trees are found near ATS Advantage high-rise in Indirapuram. Residents of the area have taken to social media, urging authorities to immediately intervene. @TheSPSingh tweeted pictures of several trees and asked the Ghaziabad development authority to remove the “metal cages.”

“Such instances are common in the city. It happens when agencies are lax in paying attention towards the environment and trees. It generally happens that once a tree is planted, it is covered with tree guards made of iron grilles. Over a period of time, these need to be removed but it is hardly done. As a result, when the trunk of the tree grows, the iron grilles merge into the trunk, and leads to damage and stunted growth,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

“Another form of damage is caused when the concrete cement tiles are placed close to the base of the tree and it hardly gets any space to grow. Such instances are prevalent across the city. The agencies even do not have a proper tree survey in the city to ascertain the number of trees,” he said.

Vikrant Sharma, another city-based environmentalist and a resident of Raj Nagar Extension, said about 250 tree guards were removed by residents with the help of GDA.

“These tree guards were about two years old and were hindering the growth of trees. So, we roped in residents and asked them to adopt one tree. The cost of removing the tree guards, getting them repaired and putting them to protect new plantation is about Rs 200-250 per tree. So, this way, we got the old tree guards removed and used them to protect new trees,” Sharma said.

He said trees such as neem, sheesham or jamun, etc., generally require tree guards for about three years and thereafter these need to be removed.

“But there is hardly any focus of agencies towards these issues. In fact, removal of old tree guards and using them again for new plantation will save a lot of cost. In my opinion, if old tree guards are removed timely and repaired before putting them to protect new plantation, one tree guard can be used for at least three times. I think residents should also come forward for the protection of trees in their vicinity,” he added.

Santosh Kumar Rai, secretary GDA, said the issue could be the result of laxity on the part of area inspectors.

“I will seek a report from them and ensure that such old tree guards that are damaging trees in Indirapuram are removed at the earliest. We will not only get the issue checked up near the ATS highrise but will also ask our officials to check other areas as well,” he, added.

Municipal commissioner MS Tanwar said that he will get the problems checked in areas under the corporation.