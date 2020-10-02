One killed, another injured in accident on Noida elevated road

A 21-year-old man died while his friend was injured when the motorcycle they were travelling was allegedly hit by a truck near the Noida elevated road.

The victim was identified as Prem Kumar, from Bihar’s Samastipur who lived with his family in Gijhore village in Noida, while the pillion rider was identified as Mohammad Azar, also from Bihar.

According to the complaint filed by Prem’s family, the two were on their way to an open gym in a nearby park when the accident occurred around 6.30am.

“The truck came out of nowhere and my son was crushed beneath it. He died on the spot,” alleged Manoj Kumar, the victim’s father in his complaint.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 24 police station for negligence and rash driving by the truck driver.

According to police, the accident occurred at the exit of the elevated road near Iskcon temple.

“The truck was getting off the exit while the motorcycle was going from Gijhore to the sector 31-25 intersection. The two vehicles crashed head on and the victim was trapped under the heavier vehicle, due to which he was crushed. The pillion rider fell to the other side and only got a few scratches,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, sector 24 police station.

The SHO said that Prem was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body was then sent for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, which was registered to Haryana, managed to flee.

“We are on the lookout for him and will nab him soon. The truck was seized from the spot itself,” said the officer.

Police said that no helmets were found at the spot suggesting that the two men were not wearing any.