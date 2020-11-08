One killed, four hurt as driver loses balance to save stray dog on flyover

Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old man was killed while four others were injured when the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in allegedly lost control and hit the divider at a flyover near Kavi Nagar Sunday morning. The police said that the car was in speed but the driver lost balance in a bid to save a stray dog.

The police identified the deceased as Deepak Srivastava while his friends were identified as Vivek Yadav, Kartik Kaushik, Atul Kumar and Ritesh Kumar, who are in the age-group 18-22 years. The police said that all five are residents of Vivekanand Nagar and Kartik took out his father’s Swift car to go to Kavi Nagar to buy milk. Police added that while leaving for the market he met his friends and offered them a ride.

“Midway, they went to the flyover and their car hit the divider and lost balance. As a result, the car overturned several times and went to the opposite road of the flyover. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Kavi Nagar,” said an officer from Kavi Nagar police station.

The police said that they have not received any complaint from the family of the injured or the deceased and will further investigate if the car was at high speed over the flyover or not.

“We have not received any complaint into the incident as yet. The deceased was injured after the incident but he could not survive. He died after 30-45 minutes of treatment at the hospital. The other four are stable and two of them were discharged from the hospital,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer (CO - city 2).

The police said that during initial questioning, the injured told them that the driver lost balance when he spotted a stray dog and tried to avoid a hit.

“This is the sequence of events told to us by the injured persons. In case we get any complaint, we will investigate the incident more and will try to scan CCTV footage to find if the driver was over-speeding or not,” the CO added.

Officers said the deceased worked at a private firm in Loha Mandi.

They also said that one biker on the opposite side of the flyover had a narrow escape. The cops later towed the car to Kavi Nagar police station.