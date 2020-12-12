One killed, two injured as vehicle touches high-tension wire during marriage procession in Dankaur

Greater Noida: A 15-year-old boy died while two other persons were injured as their vehicle, which was part of a marriage procession, came in contact with a live overhead wire in Dankaur on Friday night, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10pm in Mankpur Khadar village. The vehicle that came in contact with the live wire was carrying a music system and people were dancing to the tunes of a song, the police said, adding that the three persons on the same vehicle received burn injuries and one of them died.

The deceased was identified as Chirag, a resident of Faridabad. The injured were identified as Pawan Kumar, 19, and Sandeep Kumar, 18, both residents of Faridabad. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and are out of danger, the police said. The members of the marriage procession had come from Faridabad to Dankaur.

Anil Kumar Pandey, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said that there was an 11kv power line in the village. “The marriage procession was moving when the DJ van hit the overhead wire. Three persons on the vehicle received burn injuries in the incident. They were rushed to a private hospital where Chirag was declared brought dead,” he said.

The deceased’s family took away the body to Faridabad for last rites, the police said.

The incident had created panic in the neighbourhood and the organisers immediately stopped the music system. A police team from Dankaur police station reached the spot and got the power disconnected, the SHO said.

Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida, said that the police have not received any complaint from the deceased’s family.

Officials of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) said that the power supply was resumed in the area in the morning. “We investigated the matter and found that the power line was intact. We found that the DJ vehicle was high in length and came in contact with the live wire. The organisers should have checked the vehicle’s height and the route to take such a procession in advance,” said VN Singh, chief engineer, PVVNL.