Only 55% target achieved in sampling drive, 118 new positive cases in Noida

After three continuous days of achieving high sampling rates in the 10-day massive surveillance drive, Gautam Budh Nagar slipped on Sunday, getting only 55% of its daily target of collecting 4,000 samples a day.

District surveillance officer Dr. Sunil Dohre said that 2,204 samples were collected for testing by different methods, including on-site rapid antigen kits, TrueNat machines and lab-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

“Out of 1,257 samples collected through rapid antigen kits, 38 tested positive. Our teams have also collected 940 samples for RT-PCR testing and their results will come in a few days. Apart from this, seven samples have been taken through TrueNat machines, of which none were positive,” he said.

On Sunday the district reported 118 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2,764. The number of cured patients rose by 113 on Sunday, taking the overall count to 1,759 in the district. “So far, 28 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 978 active cases. Three of them, have been transferred to Ghaziabad,” the state daily Covid-19 bulletin stated.

In Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, as many as 12 Covid-19 positive patients lost their lives. The overall tally of positive cases in the state has gone to 27,709 with 1,155 new cases in the last 24 hours. While 785 patients have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in the state so far, 18,761 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the state till the date. At present, the state has 8,161 active cases.