Out of 84 Covid-19 deaths in GB Nagar, 49 reported from Bisrakh block

NOIDA: Bisrakh block in Gautam Budh Nagar has registered the maximum share of deaths due to Covid-19 in the district so far. According to a Covid-19 death analysis done by the district health department, out of 84 patients who died of Covid-19, 49 were from Bisrakh that consists of areas from both Noida and Greater Noida. The other three blocks in the district -- Dadri, Dankaur and Jewar -- reported 15, 12 and two deaths, respectively.

The remaining six deaths were reported from some non-notified areas, health officials said.

According to the analysis, out of 84 patients who died due to the infection, as many as 50 patients (nearly 60%) fell in the age group of over 60 years. “None of the patients, between the age group of 0 to 20 years, succumbed to the viral infection. Among those 50 patients above 60 years of age, as many as 39 were having co-morbidities. Of 84 Covid-19 deaths, 23 infected patients were found without any co-morbidity,” the analysis said.

Giving the details of co-morbidity status of the Covid-19 death cases, GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri, said that so far 61 patients with co-morbidity have lost their lives due to Covid-19. “Among the Covid-19 victims, as many as 32 patients had hypertension, while diabetes and cardiac problems were found in 29 and 15 patients, respectively. Among others, co-morbidities like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, malignancy, bronchitis and asthma were also found during the death audit,” he said.

The CMO further said that male patients accounted for 76% of the total deaths in the district. “So far, only 20 female patients in the district have lost their lives due to Covid-19. Also, only 19 out of 84 deaths were from the rural areas. This indicates that the rate of infection is exceptionally high in the urban areas,” he said.

Ohri also said that among 13 Covid-dedicated facilities, from where deaths have been reported, while Sharda hospital reported 29 deaths, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) reported 27 deaths. “As many as five deaths were reported from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut, while three private hospitals have reported four deaths each,” he said.

When contacted, Ajit Kumar, joint registrar of Sharda University Medical College, said that the recent trend of Covid-19 cases in the district clearly indicates that people have become more aware about maintaining their safety and sanitization. “The panicking phase is over now. Even our doctors and paramedics are no more afraid of the treatment of infected patients, realizing that it’s not an incorrigible disease. If the people remains conscious in following the standard protocol, the spread of the virus will certainly be checked soon,” he said.