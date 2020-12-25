Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Over 120K people ‘lose’ jobs during Covid-19 pandemic in Gautam Budh Nagar

Over 120K people ‘lose’ jobs during Covid-19 pandemic in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: As many as 2,500 companies in Gautam Budh Nagar have been declared defaulters for not depositing provident funds of their employees after the Covid-19 outbreak in March this...

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NOIDA: As many as 2,500 companies in Gautam Budh Nagar have been declared defaulters for not depositing provident funds of their employees after the Covid-19 outbreak in March this year, indicating that over 120,000 people in the district have lost their jobs between March and October, officials of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said.

According to the data provided by regional office of EPFO in Noida, the number of provident fund accounts, in which contributions were deposited, was nearly 771,000 in February this year.

Regional provident fund commissioner (zone 2), Sushant Kandwal, said that the number of PF accounts, in which contributions were deposited, has gone down to a little over 650,000 in October. “Contributions have not been made to as many as 1,20,673 PF accounts as compared to February. Even the difference between the amount deposited in February and October in PF accounts of Noida region is over Rs 23.22 crore,” he said.

Entrepreneurs also agreed that decline in PF contribution indicates that people have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Lalit Thukral, chairman of Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC), said that most of the industrial units in GB Nagar district are still running with limited capacity and the maximum strength of a unit is not more than 50% in any unit. “We’ve not fired any of our employees, not even at the time of complete lockdown. Most of our workers, who preferred to go home leaving their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, have not resumed their duties yet. It is very natural that PF deposits are directly proportional to number of employees,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Neeraj Prakash, who runs an apparel export company in Noida, said that the number of employees has started increasing in all industrial units. “I hope that once the units start running with full strength, there will be a huge surge in employment and PF contributions,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Bombay HC sentences school teacher to 20 years for sexually assaulting three minors
by Kanchan Chaudhari
Long weekend leads to traffic snarls on Mumbai-Pune expressway
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar, kin among 304 test +ve for Covid-19
by HT Correspondent
4,000 farmers from Maharashtra reach Delhi
by Naresh Kamath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.