Over 40 narcotics gangs active in Noida, shows data

More than 40 gangs involved in peddling narcotics are active in Gautam Budh Nagar, while about 6.5 kg drugs are seized every day in the district, shows the police data.

According to the data, between January 1 and September 30, as many as 377 people have been arrested in the district under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“There have been 361 registered cases against offenders who were involved in either smuggling or peddling narcotics. Most of the products are brought from the eastern belt of the country that includes states like Bihar, Orissa and Jharkhand,” said Luv Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

Police officials said that the demand is more in the rural parts of the district as compared to the city areas.

“We are working on identifying narcotics hot spots. So far, we have found that drugs are easily available in and around educational institutions, slum areas, industrial belts and various bus and auto stands,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

Singh said that the movement of narcotics suppliers has gone up following the easing of lockdown norms and every day peddlers are being nabbed.

The officials are seizing nearly 6.5 kg drugs every day while as many as three peddlers are being arrested every second day. Till October 15 this year, about 1,750 kg narcotics have been seized by the department, they said.

However, the police believe that the amount of drugs in circulation will be much higher than the estimated figures.

“Noida acts as a transit point for drugs like marijuana and cannabis to be smuggled to Delhi. We have as much peddling as smuggling happening in our district. The police department is also working on creating guidelines for parents and educational institutions to break the chain to some extent. A few months ago, a family filed a case against classmates of their son alleging that they had got him hooked up to serious drugs under the Sector 20 police jurisdiction. We need to tackle the situation before it worsens,” said the additional DCP.

The police officials said that there are 40-50 small and big gangs operating in the district. Some of them are repeat offenders who are then booked under the Gangster Act, they said, adding that the department is working on eradicating as many of these gangs as possible.

Marijuana is the most widely circulated narcotic in the district and about 1,490 kg of marijuana has been seized so far. However, the officials said that hard drugs like heroin and cocaine and are not prominent in the district.

On September 11, the Noida police nabbed five people for supplying narcotics through online orders to exclusive clients and drugs worth Rs 27 lakh were seized from them. On June 27, one of the largest drug hauls of 300 kg worth Rs 36 lakh was seized in Jewar which was being smuggled from Vishakhapatnam to be taken to Ghaziabad.