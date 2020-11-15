Over 50% patients who died due to Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar were diabetic, say officials

NOIDA: Among the comorbidity factors in Covid-19 deaths reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district, diabetes has emerged as the main comorbid condition behind such fatalities. Health officials said that more than 50% of the total infected persons who died due to the virus in the district were also suffering diabetes.

According to the officials, out of 73 patients who died due to coronavirus in the district till November 14, 38 of them had diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder in which blood sugar levels are very high.

District chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that it has been found that diabetes increases the risk of death among patients infected with Covid-19.

“Out of 73 Covid-19 infected patients, who succumbed to the virus, 38 were diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetic patients, both during treatment and post recovery, are at high risk of developing complications and there is need for strict monitoring and follow-ups,” Ohri said.

“Patients with diabetes, hypertension or any other comorbid condition must always take even minor Covid-19 symptoms seriously and immediately go to a Covid-dedicated facility instead of waiting for symptoms to be more serious,” the CMO said.

On Saturday, GB Nagar reported 191 new cases, taking the tally to 20,154 in the district. The district also reported one death due to Covid-19 on Saturday, as per the state control room figures.

Ohri further said that as early identification is very important in this situation, the district health department has asked all the Covid-dedicated facilities to keep a close tab on the blood sugar level of all the Covid-19 infected patients having diabetes.

Dr AK Shukla, senior consultant physician of Kailash Hospital in Noida, said that there is enough evidence proving that the Sars-CoV-2 virus can attack the beta cells of pancreas, responsible for producing insulin. “In case of a diabetic patient, the blood glucose levels become highly erratic, especially when Covid-19 becomes acute. After the Covid-19 infection, they become more insulin-dependant and require higher doses. In some Covid-19 patients without diabetes previously, it has been found they can become diabetogenic. If the oxygen saturation level dips, the diabetic patients can also develop ketoacidosis, where the body produces excess blood acids (ketones),” he said.

Echoing similar views, Dr Ajay Agarwal, director of internal medicine at Fortis Hospital in Noida’s Sector 62, said that it has been seen worldwide that complication and mortality for Covid-19 in diabetic patients is more as compared to non-diabetics. “So, it is very important for people with diabetes to control their blood sugar levels and take their medicines regularly. It is advisable for everyone above 40 years, who may or may not have been infected by Covid-19, to go in for a check-up for diabetes particularly if they have a family history of diabetes or are obese or have a sedentary lifestyle,” he said.

However, Dr AK Gadpayle of Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida , doesn’t agree that diabetes alone can trigger the Covid-19 infection to death. “Diabetes can become a killer if it damages the other organs like kidney and heart. Abnormal blood sugar level invites many fatal diseases to attack the organs of our body. So, unless the other co-morbidities develop, diabetes alone can’t shoot up the Covid-19 viral infection to go to an incorrigible stage,” said Gadpayle.