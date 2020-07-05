Over 9 lakh saplings planted at more than 800 sites in Noida

Over nine lakh saplings of 35 indigenous tree species were planted across the district on Sunday under a massive drive led by the district forest department.

The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department, along with the staff of Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway authorities, and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police planted a total of 9.36 lakh trees against a target of 8.50 lakh trees, officials said.

“We have successfully accomplished our annual mass plantation target. A total of 9.36 lakh saplings were planted at 882 sites across the district. Despite the pandemic, we got help from the local leaders, MLAs and MPs, local NGOs who added to our strength,” Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest officer, said. He added that they received help from paramilitary forces such as the CRPF and ITBP.

According to a state government order issue on May 8, a total of 25 crore trees were to be planted across the state this year of which the Gautam Budh Nagar district’s target was 8.5 lakh trees.

“Of the total trees planted, about 3.02 lakh saplings were planted by the forest department, 2.76 lakh by the Noida authority, fifty-two thousand by Greater Noida authority and fifty thousand by the Yamuna Expressway authority. Apart from Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma,who lead the drive at Okhla Bird Sanctuary along with Noida MLA Pankaj Singh. Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh along with district magistrate Suhas LY lead the drive at Surajpur wetland. Along with ITBP jawans, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh led the drive near the Yamuna Expressway, while CRPF personnel planted saplings in Greater Noida,” Srivastava added.

“Our jawans took out time from the hectic duty and organised a drive at a East Gulistanpur site in Greater Noida and planted over 10,000 saplings,” said Pradeep Kumar, assistant commissioner, CPRF.

DFO Srivastava added that 35 indigenous species including pakad (ficus), peepal, gular, kanakchampa(karnikara tree), kanji, arjun, jamun, neem among others were planted during the drive. Forest official said they will also soon start the geo-tagging of the saplings to check their growth.

Last year, the mega plantation drive was held in August—the first such initiative in the district— and over 7.5 lakh saplings were planted in a single day.

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to have a total green cover of over 15% (36,146 sq km) of its geographical area by 2021, against the present 12.09% (29,133.5 sq kms). Currently, the GB Nagar has a total of 5 sq km of moderately dense forests, (density 70%-40 %), while 15 are open forest (39%-10% density).