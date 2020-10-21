Over 90% Covid-19 patients in home isolation cured, shows data

Manish Kumar had a few hours of anxiety after testing positive for Covid-19 on September 21. But, after receiving a call from the integrated control room, the 34-year-old resident of Sector 77 found himself in a comfort zone. The doctor from other side told him not to worry. “His voice was so soothing that I got sure that I can defeat this deadly virus at my home,” he said.

After a few hours, a health worker came to his house, gave him a pulse oximeter and some medicines, and briefed him and his family about the home isolation protocols. From the next day, Manish was in regular communication with the doctors and other medical staff. “They used to call me at least twice a day to know about my pulse rate, oxygen saturation level, body temperature and urine output. Phone calls from them were a routine affair for me till I defeated Covid-19 in 14 days,” he said.

Manish, however, is not an exception. Vibha Choudhary, a 55-year-old homemaker from Sector 51 who tested positive also narrates a similar story. “For the first time in my life, I’ve seen that doctors and medical officials can be so co-operative. And, that too without taking any money,” she said.

As per data from the Gautam Budh Nagar health department, 1,955 Covid-19 patients out of a total 2,153 till October 21, who were allowed home isolation in the district, have been cured. And since July 25, when home isolation facility for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients was permitted by the state government, no such patient has died in the district, officials said.

GB Nagar district additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr Lalit Kumar, who is also the in-charge of home isolation in the district, said that a team of doctors and paramedics takes the stock of home isolated patients at least twice in a day between 9 am and 8 pm.

“We also arrange motivational calls for them to boost up their morale as any negativity in the mind can make Covid-19 infection lethal. A patient is shifted to Covid-dedicated hospitals, in case the pulse rate is alarmingly low or temperature goes very high. Also, if the oxygen saturation rate goes below 95%, we immediately shift the patient to hospital from home isolation. So far, we have referred 68 home isolated patients to different Covid-19 hospitals, but all of them recovered soon. None of the home isolated patients in the district has succumbed to the infection,” the ACMO said.

About the eligibility for home isolation, the ACMO said that person must be certified an asymptomatic case and should have adequate facility at home for self isolation. “The patient must have a caretaker, who will be available with the patient round the clock. Patients should also agree to monitor their health and updated status must be shared with the district surveillance officer. It is mandatory to follow home quarantine protocols for other members of the patient’s family,” he said.