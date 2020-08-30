Sections
Pakistan national booked for visa violation, released on bail

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Noida police on Saturday booked a 36-year-old woman from Pakistan, married to an Indian national, for an alleged visa violation.

The woman, Nausheen Naz, is from Karachi and lives in the Ajmeri Gate area of Delhi, the police said. According to police officers, she married an Indian national in 2005 and is in Delhi since then on a dependent visa.

The woman was detained on Saturday afternoon when she was travelling to Noida and was later let off on bail.

“In such cases, if a person on visa has to travel from one state to another state, s(he) is required to take prior permission from the destination state. She had not taken the permission and that is why she was booked for a visa violation,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.



The woman was travelling in a bus to Noida with her family to go on a picnic when she was detained. Police officers said that they had received a tip following which the bus she was travelling in was stopped near the Sector 14A flyover and her documents were checked.

The woman was booked under relevant sections of the foreigners’ act, 1946 (a bailable offence).

“We have registered a case and after initiating the legal proceedings, she was let go. Her visa is valid for Delhi for a few more years,” the SHO said.

