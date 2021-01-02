Sections
Home / Noida / Part of ceiling collapses in a high-rise in Greater Noida

A 10-year-old was injured after a portion of her ninth floor flat’s roof fell on her in Greater Noida West’s Panchsheel Greens on Saturday.The child’s...

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 10-year-old was injured after a portion of her ninth floor flat’s roof fell on her in Greater Noida West’s Panchsheel Greens on Saturday.

The child’s mother filed a complaint against the developer with the Bisrakh police station on Saturday.

“My daughter was sleeping under a blanket when a portion of the ceiling suddenly collapsed at 8 am and fell on the bed. She suffered minor injuries in the incident. It appears the developer/contractor used poor construction material,” she told police.

Munish Chauhan, SHO Bisrakh police station, said that police have received the complaint and investigating the matter. The developer was not available for a comment on the matter.

