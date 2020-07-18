Sections
Home / Noida / Partially-burnt body found in house, woman’s body found in canal in Greater Noida

Partially-burnt body found in house, woman’s body found in canal in Greater Noida

Police and forensic teams have taken up investigation in the case and are working on establishing the identity of the deceased and cause of the fire, Chander said.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 14:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Noida

The body of an unidentified woman was found in a canal in Badalpur area on Saturday morning, the police said. (File Photo )

A body was found inside a house where a fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, police said on Saturday.

The matter was reported to the police on Friday night from Kudi Khera village in Badalpur area, a senior official said.

“The house is located in a farmland and it was on fire. When the police team reached the spot on being alerted about it, they broke open the door and went inside the house to find a partially-burnt body there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.





In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found in a canal in Badalpur area on Saturday morning, the police said.

The body was found in the canal near Rajatpur drain and was sent for post-mortem, Badalpur SHO Pathneesh Kumar said. Further proceedings in both the cases were underway, Kumar added.

