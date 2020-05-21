PG residents allege harassment by landlord over rent

Residents of a paying guest accommodation in Sector 66 have alleged that they are being harassed by the landlord for rent even though the facilities he promised have stopped working.

The residents took to social media to express their displeasure at the situation.

“We request the UP government to protect us. We are nearly 100 people living in sector 66. We are being mentally disturbed again and again for the rent and we are being asked for extra money even though the kitchen has been closed for a month (sic),” read one such tweet.

Residents have also uploaded photos of the empty kitchen. A majority of the group is from Kerala. They have alleged that they have been stuck there without any help or food.

“Last month they asked us for extra money saying that the price of commodities has gone up. Most of us paid the increased amount but the kitchen has been non-functional ever since. Then this month the owner kept harassing us for rent even though we are not receiving any of the promised facilities,” Shubham Singh, a resident of the PG, said.

He said that the owner even told them that the new rent cycle would begin from the 20th of every month.

“There were almost 100 of us here, but now we are down to around 50. More of us are leaving the place. I will also shift soon as we are not even getting food here. The owner doesn’t live here and even the caretaker left weeks ago,” Singh said.

Residents said that they hope officials take cognizance of the matter even though a call to the police earlier had not yielded any help.

“We have reports of a caretaker from the area who had fled. We will check if this is the same establishment. So far, no complaints have come to us but we will look into the matter,” Anil Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station, said.

Several attempts to reach the owner of the PG accommodation failed.