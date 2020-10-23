PM10, PM2.5 levels rise as air quality nose dives in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad

Although different pollution monitoring agencies in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad are working in overdrive to curb local contributors of pollution, their efforts are coming to naught as air quality continued to nosedive across NCR cities Friday, largely driven by farm fires in neighbouring states and dust locally.

According to the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the cities of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida are seeing three times the permissible level of particulate matter (PM)10 and more than two times the permissible level of PM2.5 pollutants. These are fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter equal to or less than 10 micrometre and 2.5 micrometre. These readings shoot up only when pollution levels worsen and they are very harmful to health.

As per the UPPCB, between October 12 and 18, the average PM10 level in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida stood at 299.57, 346.14 and 294.86 micrograms per cubic metre (mpcm), respectively. These are three times the permissible limit of 100 mpcm.

The more fine pollutant PM2.5, for which the permissible limit is 60mpcm, averaged 146.29, 134.43 and 128.43 mpcm in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida, respectively, during the same period.

Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the UPPCB, Ghaziabad, said, “There has been rise in PM10 and PM2.5 levels and factors responsible for increased PM10 levels could be road dust, dust from construction sites, as well as stubble and garbage burning. Vehicular emissions are primarily responsible for the rise in PM2.5 levels. To curb this spike, we are regularly surveying industrial units, farmlands and different agencies are taking up water sprinkling on roads to settle dust, among other measures.”

Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said authorities are already on the job to control pollution. “It is a matter of concern and departments and the authorities are already on the job. They are using different measures such as anti-smog guns and water sprinkling to settle pollutants. We have a two-pronged strategy -- first, to spread awareness at probable sources of pollution and, second, to ensure strict enforcement,” he said.

Dr Vijay Dutta, senior consultant (internal medicine), Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, said, “The World Health Organization (WHO)’s air quality guidelines say the permissible limit for PM 2.5 is 10mpcm. Anything beyond that is hazardous, especially to children and the elderly. These are very fine particulate matters that can penetrate into lungs and may even get into the bloodstream.”

“The pollutants can irritate airways and may cause shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, asthma episodes and chest pain. Prolonged exposure can put you at risk of lung cancer, heart attacks, stroke, and causes problems such as burning eyes, irritation in throat and on skin, dry cough and in extreme cases, premature death,” said Dr Vinay Bhatt, consultant (internal medicine), Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad.

The air quality index (AQI), as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), on Friday deteriorated further in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida and stood in the higher ranges of ‘very poor’ category at 344, 381 and 369, respectively. On a scale of 0 to 500, with 0 being least polluted and 500 the most severe, any reading between 300 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’.

The forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said the most dominant factor for the deterioration in air quality was extremely calm surface winds combined with moderate levels of stubble fires.

“Highly calm surface wind conditions are prevailing over the Delhi region and they are likely to continue for the next two days. There will be little dispersion (of pollutants) for an extended period and pollutants will accumulate near the surface,” Safar said.

It added that the AQI will be the higher end of ‘very poor’ category on October 24 and 25 and may even go higher for a short duration.

“A significant number of stubble fires have been observed in Haryana, Punjab, and neighbouring regions with the count standing at approximately 1,213 on Thursday, slightly less than what it was a day before. Safar estimates the stubble burning share in PM2.5 levels to be approximately 17% as on Friday,” the agency said.

Stubble and garbage burning continued unabated in Ghaziabad as well. An HT team found two instances of burning at Kallu Garhi and Kushaliya near Dasna on Friday afternoon. Earlier, similar instances were found at Kushaliya, Morta and near river Hindon behind the Mohan Nagar industrial area.

“The instances of stubble burning add to PM2.5 levels. We will inspect both Kallu Garhi and Kushaliya and appropriate action will be taken up at the earliest,” Sharma said.