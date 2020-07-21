Police constable donates plasma to help senior citizen fight Covid-19

A 27-year-old police constable who recovered from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last month donated his plasma on Monday to help a 70-year-old woman fight the deadly infection.

The constable, Amit Kumar, who is deployed at the Sector 49 police station had volunteered to donate the plasma as soon as the Noida Police personnel spread the word within the department about the elderly woman who had been looking for plasma donors for more than three days.

“ An acquaintance who is a friend of the woman’s daughter had contacted me on social media regarding the matter. The elderly woman had been struggling to find a plasma donor for the past three days and needed it immediately. We circulated the information throughout the department seeking help from police personnel who had recovered from the infection,” assistant commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajneesh Verma, said.

“Constable Amit instantly volunteered to donate his plasma and went to the hospital on Monday. His blood group matched with the woman’s and he donated one unit of plasma. We have spoken to the woman’s family and she is reportedly doing better now,” the ACP said.

The constable had taken the day off and could not be contacted.

A spokesperson for Fortis hospital in Noida—where the septuagenarian is undergoing treatment— on Tuesday said that after being administered the plasma therapy with the plasma donated by the constable, the woman is still recovering and continues to be on ventilator support. “The woman was on ventilator support. She continues to stay on it and we will know more about improvements in her health in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.

It wasn’t just constable Kumar from the Sector 49 police station who had volunteered to donate his plasma, but the station house officer had also come forward to help the woman. “The initial information we received was about the requirement of two units of plasma. Amit donated one unit, and I had gone to the hospital to donate my plasma as well. However, one unit seemed sufficient to the hospital authorities at the time. Both Amit and I had recovered from Covid-19 at the same time and were discharged on June 22,” Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, SHO, Sector 49 police station, said. A total of nine police personnel from the station had tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 virus on June 13.

So far 60 personnel from Noida Police have tested positive for the deadly infection. Of these, 43 have recovered while 16 are currently undergoing treatment. A 57-year-old constable posted at the district court had succumbed tot he disease.

The recovered patients from Noida Police had already expressed their willingness to donate plasma in early July.