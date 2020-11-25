Sections
Police on high alert for farmer movement, labour strike

Police in Gautam Budh Nagar are on high alert in light of the nationwide farmer movement and labour union strike called for Thursday. Several farmer organizations have called...

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police in Gautam Budh Nagar are on high alert in light of the nationwide farmer movement and labour union strike called for Thursday.

Several farmer organizations have called for a ‘Delhi chalo’ movement on November 26 and 27 following which police in Delhi-NCR are on high alert.

“Organisations in our district are not participating. So there was no need for any additional force deployment but we will stay on alert and monitor the situation closely,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Drone cameras will also be used to keep an eye on public movement. Police carried out flag marches on Wednesday in various industrial belts to keep workers from assembling in public during the trade unions’ strike on Thursday.



The trade unions are protesting against “anti-worker” and “anti-farmer” policies of the government.

“Public gatherings are not allowed in the current scenario (due to the pandemic). Action can be taken against any unlawful assembly. Workers can also be booked for the violation of the essential services maintenance act. We have requested workers in industrial belts to continue with their work like normal tomorrow. That is why the flag marches were carried out,” said Singh.

Police will be carrying out extensive patrolling across the district to ensure law and order.

The police commissionerate also launched six specialised patrolling vehicles to monitor the Yamuna expressway.

“These vehicles will keep at eye on the Jewar airport construction sites. They will patrol the expressway to ensure law and order, keep street crime at bay and to provide necessary support in cases of accidents specially during nights,” said DCP, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

