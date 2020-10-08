Sections
Police release sketches of bank robbery suspects

The police have released CCTV photos and sketches of the three suspects who had looted around ₹4 lakh from a bank in Sector Pi – 3 in Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon....

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The police have released CCTV photos and sketches of the three suspects who had looted around ₹4 lakh from a bank in Sector Pi – 3 in Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects, police said, were seen in CCTV footage running away on a red motorcycle after the incident.

In another CCTV footage, one of the suspects is seen holding a helmet in one hand. Two suspects were carrying backpacks that were used to carry away the stolen money. Four teams, including one surveillance group, have been engaged to arrest the suspects.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said two teams of police personnel from Sector Beta 2, one special team, and one surveillance team have been engaged to solve the case.



“The suspects appear local as they spoke in local dialect during the crime, and they fled on a bike. The CCTV footage showed they had fled towards a private hospital in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Singh said the suspects robbed ₹2.15 lakh cash from the drawer of a cashier, and on their way out snatched the bag of a customer that had ₹1.75 lakh in it.

“It is possible that the suspects were following the businessman who entered the bank to deposit the money. The criminals snatched the businessman’s cash bag, looted₹2.15 lakh from the bank and fled,” he said. A police team reached the spot after getting information but the suspects managed to escape. The suspects had held the security guard at gunpoint and hit him for putting up resistance.

The cyber team has retrieved a list of around 1,000 phone numbers that were obtaining signals from the tower closest to the bank at the time of robbery. “The police teams are investigating the matter from all angles and we hope to solve the case soon,” Sigh said.

The suspects could not reach the cash vault at the back as the officials had pressed the security alarm.

