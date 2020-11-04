Police suspect Youtuber killed 26-yr-old for opposing match with his sister

The suspect, popular for his videos as performer of biker stunts, has over 900,000 followers on Youtube and earns between Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 a month through his videos, said police. (File photo for representation)

The Noida Police on Tuesday said they suspect that arrested YouTuber Nizamul Khan may have murdered 26-year-old Kamal Sharma because the latter opposed Khan marrying his sister.

On Monday, three people, including Khan, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the October 27 murder of Sharma, who lived in Nithari village. The arrested suspects also include Amit Gupta, a resident of Noida’s Sector 20, and Sumit Sharma, a resident of Usmanpur in New Delhi.

The three suspects were produced in court and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

Love Kumar, Gautam Budh Nagar additional commissioner of police, said Sharma was found wounded near Elevated Road Loop near Iskcon Temple on October 28 around 7pm.

“Locals sent Kamal in an auto to Noida’s district hospital for medical treatment. However, the victim was declared dead on arrival,” Kumar said. The autopsy revealed the victim was shot in the back.

Sharma’s brother, Naresh Sharma, filed a complaint in Sector 24 police station, after which over 100 people from Nithari village gathered near the Sector 25 intersection under the Noida Elevated Road and protested, demanding justice for the victim.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said the police launched an investigation and scanned CCTV footage from different spots. “The three suspects were seen conducting a recce of Kamal’s workplace in Noida Sector 63 on October 27. On October 28, 6 pm, the three suspects again reached Kamal’s office. Sumit was dropped at the spot while two others – Khan and Amit - followed Kamal on a motorcycle.”