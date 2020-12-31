Sections
Home / Noida / Pollution checks dearer in UP from Jan 1, rates doubled  

The new rates will apply on around 3 crore vehicles across the state. While the total number of pollution check centres in Lucknow is 448, in Uttar Pradesh it is 1,600.        

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 12:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

To curb the increasing air pollution, vehicle owners are required to get their vehicles tested every six months to one year. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT)

Vehicle pollution check rates in Uttar Pradesh are set to increase from January 1. Owners of all types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, will have to pay double the current rate for vehicle pollution certificates, the UP State Road Transport Corporation has said.

To curb the increasing air pollution, vehicle owners are required to get their vehicles tested every six months to one year. In order to facilitate this, the transport department aims to establish one pollution test centre under each police station limits by March 2021.

Here are the revised rates:

Two-wheeler vehicles had to pay Rs30 earlier. They will now have to pay Rs50.

Three-wheeler vehicles had to pay Rs40 earlier. They will now have to pay Rs70.

Four-wheeler vehicles had to pay Rs50 earlier. They will now have to pay Rs100.

