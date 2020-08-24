Pollution control board collects sewer samples from 21 high-rises in Noida to check for effluents

The Uttar Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has collected samples of sewage generated from at least 21 residential societies in the city to check whether they were treating effluents as per norms or not.

According to the UPPCB officials, samples from high-rises in sectors 74,75,76,77 and 137 were collected till Monday.

UPPCB’s initiative comes in wake of the inspection conducted by Noida authority earlier this month which found that at least 27 high-rises in the city did not have sewage treatment plants (STPs), as mandated, and were discharging effluents directly into drains. In the first week of August, the Noida authority had inspected 33 high-rises of which only six were found having fully-functional STPs.

“When we were collecting the samples, we found that some high-rises which did not have an STP at all and were releasing wastewater into the drains. Once the reports are out, we will confirm from the Noida authority if such high-rises have been permitted to operate without an STP under any special provisions and if the authority is treating the wastewater of such high-rises at their terminal,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida. The pollution control board expects the results to be out by Saturday or early next week.

“As per the standards set to ensure that the wastewater is not contaminated, the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) should not be more than 30mg/l and oil and grease need to be minimal among other parameters,” Kumar said

Kumar added that if the wastewater released from the high-rises into the drains, treated and untreated, do not meet the standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board, then the concerned high-rises will be sent a notice and will be penalised accordingly.

According to the rules laid down by the Noida authority, all high-rises in the city must treat the sewage generated within their premises through STPs. The treated water should be used for horticulture and washing purposes within the residential societies, and only leftover treated wastewater should be released into the drains.

UPPCB officials said since a few high-rises surveyed by their teams are now being managed by state-owned NBCC Ltd, they will seek a clarification from Noida authority about who to send the notices if the effluents from such high-rises fail to meet the minimum standards. The pollution board pointed out that one such high-rise, currently being managed by NBCC did not had an STP at all. “We will approach the Noida authority about such cases as we don’t know if we should impose a penalty on NBCC or the builders,” Kumar said.

“We will conduct more surprise inspections soon as many high-rises were found not following the norms in the last check. This leads to water pollution as the discharged effluents make their way to rivers. Through its six STPs. the Noida authority treats wastewater discharged by individual households only. It’s because the drains are designed in such a way that they can only cater to small households and not the high-rises with four or five thousand families,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty (OSD), health, Noida authority.

The estimated sewage generation in Noida is around 210 million litres a day (MLD). According to officials, the city has the capacity to treat 230 MLD of the sewage through its six STPs. However, the untreated sewer from high-rises often reaches up to Yamuna and Hindon rivers through flood drains.