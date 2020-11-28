Pregnant woman molested by doctor in Dadri, police launch probe

A 26-year-old pregnant woman has alleged that she was harassed by a doctor at an ultrasound clinic in an area under Dadri police jurisdiction on Wednesday evening .

The incident came to light on late Wednesday night. The woman in her complaint has alleged that the doctor behaved inappropriately with her during her check-up.

“It seemed that he was under the influence of alcohol. When I was getting my ultrasound done, he tried to touch me inappropriately multiple times after which I became uncomfortable. His conduct during the procedure was wrong and unprofessional,” said the woman in her police complaint.

The woman later informed a cousin about the whole incident. When the cousin tried to confront the suspect, the doctor allegedly misbehaved with him as well and threatened him with dire consequences, besides assaulting him. The woman later filed a complaint with Dadri police following which a case was registered against the doctor under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials said that a probe in the matter is underway and it is yet to be confirmed whether the doctor was intoxicated at the moment or not.

“It seems that the woman had gone there for an ultrasound and the doctor molested her. Soon after the incident, she filed a complaint and the man was booked. The doctor is absconding and we are on the lookout for him. We will nab him soon,” said Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Dadri police station.

Police officials also said that it seems that the suspect might have a prior criminal record as well but that can only be confirmed once the suspect is taken into custody.