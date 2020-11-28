Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Pregnant woman molested by doctor in Dadri, police launch probe

Pregnant woman molested by doctor in Dadri, police launch probe

A 26-year-old pregnant woman has alleged that she was harassed by a doctor at an ultrasound clinic in an area under Dadri police jurisdiction on Wednesday evening .The incident...

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 26-year-old pregnant woman has alleged that she was harassed by a doctor at an ultrasound clinic in an area under Dadri police jurisdiction on Wednesday evening .

The incident came to light on late Wednesday night. The woman in her complaint has alleged that the doctor behaved inappropriately with her during her check-up.

“It seemed that he was under the influence of alcohol. When I was getting my ultrasound done, he tried to touch me inappropriately multiple times after which I became uncomfortable. His conduct during the procedure was wrong and unprofessional,” said the woman in her police complaint.

The woman later informed a cousin about the whole incident. When the cousin tried to confront the suspect, the doctor allegedly misbehaved with him as well and threatened him with dire consequences, besides assaulting him. The woman later filed a complaint with Dadri police following which a case was registered against the doctor under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.



Police officials said that a probe in the matter is underway and it is yet to be confirmed whether the doctor was intoxicated at the moment or not.

“It seems that the woman had gone there for an ultrasound and the doctor molested her. Soon after the incident, she filed a complaint and the man was booked. The doctor is absconding and we are on the lookout for him. We will nab him soon,” said Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Dadri police station.

Police officials also said that it seems that the suspect might have a prior criminal record as well but that can only be confirmed once the suspect is taken into custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 28, 2020 00:17 IST
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
Nov 27, 2020 23:35 IST
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
Nov 27, 2020 23:40 IST
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Nov 28, 2020 00:16 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli civic bodies reduce rentals by 75% for theatre
Nov 28, 2020 00:37 IST
Former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar supports ‘one nation, one election’
Nov 28, 2020 00:37 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 53: Jasmin-Rubina fight, Abhinav calls Rubina a ‘fool’
Nov 28, 2020 00:36 IST
Hema Upadhyay murder: Court issues warrant against father of accused
Nov 28, 2020 00:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.