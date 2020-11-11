Process for land acquisition for second phase of Jewar airport begins

Sections
Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:56 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Tuesday sought permission from the state government to begin acquiring land for the second phase of the Jewar international airport.

The airport is expected to come up over 5,000 acres with construction slated to begin by the middle of next year. Under phase-1, 1,334 hectares was already handed over to the construction company, Switzerland-based Zurich International AG, which was awarded the project last month. In phase-2, the government will acquire 1,365 hectares, 1,318 hectares in phase-3 and 735 hectares in phase-4.

“We have written a letter to the state government requesting for permission to start the land creation for the second phase of the Noida international greenfield airport project,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida.

Under phase-1, the company will lay down two runways, commercial space, halls and other supporting facilties for the passengers so that the operations can be started by 2023-’24. In phase-2 passenger capacity will be increased and an additional runway will be constructed. By the end of phase-4, it is expected to have six runways and more facilities, include commercial centers, hotels and offices.



“We are likely to get the permission for second airport land acquisition and very soon maybe in the month of November. Once we have the permission the administration will start the land acquisition with the support of farmers,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already sanctioned ₹3,000 crore budget for the airport land acquisition for the second phase said officials.

Officials from the Noida international airport limited (NIAL), also involved in the project, said the airport will be the biggest in India when it will be developed to its full capacity.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also preparing for the inauguration of the first phase of the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the project in February next year of all goes well, said officials of UP government.

