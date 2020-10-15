Proposed 111km Upper Ganga Canal road project gets finance committee approval

In a major development which will pave the way for development of an additional canal road from Ghaziabad to Haridwar over a distance of about 111km, the Uttar Pradesh government’s expenditure and finance committee has given approval to the project, which is pegged at ₹628 crore. The officials of the public works department (PWD) said the proposal will be taken to the Uttar Pradesh cabinet for final approval.

The two-lane canal road is proposed from Haridwar to Ghaziabad on the right-side bank of the Upper Ganga Canal which originates from Haridwar. At present, the left flank is developed over two-lanes. The project was announced two years ago by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who wanted a bypass road for commuters as well as for Kanwariyas, who pass through during the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage and use the main Delhi-Meerut-Road for movement.

“The project is now approved by the expenditure and finance committee and will be taken up by the UP cabinet. Once approved, the project will get developed in two years as we already have the land available. This will be a major boost for commuters as it will act as a bypass for those travelling up to Haridwar and will also serve those travelling to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar etc,” said Sandeep Kumar, chief engineer (Meerut), UP PWD.

The existing canal road on the right side, upstream of the UGC, starts from Muradnagar and is two-laned at present. It caters to light traffic but is not used by Kanwariyas.

“Once the other side of the 111km project is developed, it can be conveniently used for movement of Kanwariyas who take up the foot journey from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra. During times other than the Kanwar Yatra, the road will be used by light vehicles,” Kumar, added.

In December last year, the UP PWD had initiated a proposal for the 111km road project which will be taken up between Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and up to Purkaji near the UP-Uttarakhand border.

The project also includes the cost of compensatory afforestation and utility shifting, besides construction of flyovers, rail over bridges and bridges midway.

During the months of July/August when the Kanwar Yatra takes place, lakhs of devotees use the main Delhi-Meerut Road from Haridwar and the situation every year leads to closure of the road which largely affects commuters, commercial vehicles and even schools and colleges which are forced to close down.

The Ghaziabad officials of the UP PWD said that the newly proposed road involves a 12km stretch in Ghaziabad, besides about 42km in Meerut district and the rest in Muzaffarnagar district.

Right now, a commuter has to travel about 180km from Ghaziabad to reach Haridwar through the Delhi Meerut Road. PWD officials said that the proposed project will also become viable and within reach of a greater number of commuters as two major projects of Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) and regional rapid transit system (RRTS) are also getting developed nearby.

“So, more commuters from Delhi, etc., will have easy access to the canal road in order to reach Haridwar and further to tourist places in Uttarakhand. The road will also lessen the burden on the Delhi Meerut Road which is shut for at least 10-15 days during Kanwar season,” said Akash Vashishtha, a resident of Raj Nagar.