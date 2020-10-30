Protesters block DND Flyway for 5 hrs seeking justice for dead businessman

Traffic on the DND Flyway was hit for around five hours after family members of 22-year-old Delhi-based businessman who died by suicide in September, along with 1500 other people, blocked the road demanding justice.

Protesters claimed that Aman Baisla had blamed several people in a video allegedly made shortly before his death, and that the police had failed to arrest them. The Delhi Police said they were investigating the matter and that the protesters, who gathered responding to a social media campaign, were dispersed after senior officers intervened.

Baisla lived in Delhi’s Rohini and ran used to sell amenities to hotels. On September 29, his father, Man Singh, found him dead in his office.

In the FIR, filed at Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy police station on October 4, Singh stated that Baisla had once told him that his former business partner had borrowed some money from him.

“She was threatening to file a rape case when my son asked her to return the money. The woman’s two accomplices were threatening him. On September 29, I counselled my son and returned home,” he said. When Baisla did not return home by 11pm, the complaint read, Singh returned to the office and found the door locked from inside. He claims to have broke open the door and found Baisla hanging.

The case was registered against unknown persons under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Thursday, police on both sides of the Delhi-Noida border, it seemed, were caught off guard.

Over 200 people parked their cars on the DND Flyway and blocked the traffic movement on both sides from 11am to 4pm.

Baisla’s grandfather Hari Kishan, who was among those who protested, said the Delhi Police had picked up the two suspects but later released them. “We demand the police interrogate the suspects and arrest them,” Kishan said.

Manish Awana, the family’s advocate, said, “We came to know that the suspects were seen with some Delhi Police personnel in a photo. The suspects are influential and hence we demand police security to the victim’s family.”

The Delhi Police, in a press statement, said, “A call for protest at DND Flyway was given on social media for #justiceforamanbaisla. Around 1500 to 2000 people gathered at around 11am at DND Flyway toll bordering UP and Delhi. Later they proceeded towards Delhi to go to PHQ (Delhi police headquarters). Protesters were stopped and negotiated by senior officers ... and finally made to disperse peacefully.”

“Case has been transferred to Crime Branch and is being investigated quickly and on priority. If there is any apprehension about photo of some persons with local police, it will be inquired into and necessary action will be taken on it . If there is an apprehension about security threat to any person, proper assessment will be done and security can be provided under the witness Protection Program after due assessment,” it read.

Ganesh Saha, DCP Traffic, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the traffic was diverted on the route due to protest at DND Flyway. “The Delhi-bound traffic was diverted to Mayur Vihar link road and also to Kalindi Kunj road. Delhi police had restricted Noida bound traffic till the evening,” he said.

While the police had diverted the traffic, some commuters were trapped in the middle. “I had taken my son to a doctor in Delhi. On return I am caught in traffic jam for one hour,” said Rakesh Arya, a Noida resident Sector 30 resident.