Protesting farmers at UP Gate mull strategy for Bharat bandh call

Ghaziabad: Even as leaders of farmers’ organisations have given a call for a bharat bandh (nationwide strike) on December 8, ahead of another round of talks with the Centre scheduled for December 9, leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) camping at UP Gate are yet to figure out the course of action for the day. Their leaders said that it is for the first time that the BKU will be a part of the pan India strike.

Farmers have been protesting at UP Gate since November 28 and cordoned off the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway on National Highway 9 on December 3. Since then, BKU leaders such as Rakesh Tikait have been attending discussions with the government, along with other farmer leaders. As the December 5 talks failed to yield a breakthrough, the farmers are now focussing on the nationwide strike but are yet to figure out a strategy for the same.

“It is for the first time that we will be part of a bharat bandh. However, we are in a fix as we don’t want the people to suffer. Our protests in the past have included dharnas (sit-ins) on roads or marches, or our members and supporters going in for mass arrests. But this will be the first time that we will be a part of bharat bandh and it is a call given by the association of farmers,” said Pandit Raj Pal Sharma, national general secretary of the BKU.

The union leaders added that they are not in favour of blocking roads or disrupting rail and road traffic, as generally happens during a bandh call given by political parties.

“Instead, we will make appeals to different organisations to support farmers, who are called ‘ann daata’ (food provider). We will tell people to support us and try to repay us. Our bandh call will not be like those by political parties,” said Rajbir Singh Jadaun, state president of the BKU.

Others said that BKU supporters, during the bandh, will not go to markets and forcibly down the shutters of shops or close down markets.

“Our people will do whatever little they can do. We are keeping in mind that people should not suffer. The common people are supporting us and we do not wish to lose their support by troubling them. We are also keeping eyes on outsiders at our protest site so that they do not create any mischief,” said Rajbir Singh, state vice-president of the BKU.

Some of the BKU leaders said on condition of anonymity that they were not in favour of blocking the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway at NH-9 at UP-Gate, but other farmers’ groups decided to go ahead with the decision. They added that they will not resort to blocking the other operational side – Delhi to Ghaziabad – of the highway.

Tikait said that they will figure out measures which are to be taken up during the strike.

“The farmers’ associations will decide upon the course of action. We are holding ground and will continue our protest till the farm bills are rolled back. Our demands such as a new law for minimum support price and resolution of our other issues, like hefty electricity charges and pending sugarcane payments, also need resolution,” he added.

When contacted, officials of the district administration said that they are aware of the impending nationwide strike and have made arrangements for the day. “Our arrangements are already in place for the bharat bandh call and we are in touch with protesting farmers. We will ensure that there is no disruption and protests are held peacefully,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.