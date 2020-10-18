Sections
Public awareness vehicle launched by Noida police

Noida: As part of the ‘Mission Shakti’ programme that started on October 17 by the district administration, the police commissionerate on Sunday launched a...

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: As part of the ‘Mission Shakti’ programme that started on October 17 by the district administration, the police commissionerate on Sunday launched a public-addressal vehicle aimed at creating awareness about women’s rights and providing necessary guidance.

The vehicle was flagged off from the police commissioner’s office in Sector 108. A video talking about multiple scenarios in which women might feel unsafe and what steps they can take to help themselves is played on a screen on the vehicle’s continuously.

The vehicle will cover both city and rural areas, including markets, residential localities as well as Ramlila or Durga Puja pandals.

“Initially, the plan was to keep the vehicle roaming throughout the district for the Mission Shakti week. However, looking at the response and in order to make sure that we cover the maximum ground, we will continue it after October 25 as well. There are options for video conferencing as well so that women connect with officials from the field,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women and children safety.



The Mission Shakti programme, launched by the district administration on Saturday, is going to run till October 25.

The nearly eight-minute long video played on loop talks about women’s rights and ways in which they can seek immediate assistance from the Noida police. The motto of the initiative is that awareness is empowerment.

Besides, the police department is working on revamping the women safety help desks across all police stations. In light of this, a separate women centre was inaugurated at the Sector 20 police station, which will be operated by women police personnel where women can bring their grievances.

The police commissioner also inaugurated a shooting academy in Dadri.

The initiatives are the part of the Mission Shakti programme that was launched based on directives of the Uttar Pradesh government aimed at empowering women and reducing crimes against them.

