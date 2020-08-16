Sections
Home / Noida / Rain lashes parts of Noida on Sunday

Rain lashes parts of Noida on Sunday

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 10:07 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Noida

IMD also predicted “thunderstorm with light to moderate rain” in several parts of the national capital, and the adjoining areas for Sunday. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT file photo)

Rain lashes several parts of Noida on Sunday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” today.

IMD also predicted “thunderstorm with light to moderate rain” in several parts of the national capital, and the adjoining areas for Sunday.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of South-Delhi, East-Delhi, Preet-vihar, North-Delhi, North-east Delhi, Central Delhi, Connaught Place, Lodi colony, Sarojini Nagar, Pragati Maidaan, Shandara, Gulaothi, Ghaziabad, Hindon-AF station, Loni Dehat, Khekra and Modinagar during the next two hours,” said the MeT department.

IMD further said that light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hastinapura, Safdarjung Airport, Jahangirabad, Bijnor, Chandpur, and Alwar during the next two hours.



Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Aurangabad, Nodal, Palwal, Roorkee, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Nazibabad, Sohna and Gurugram during the next two hours, as per IMD.

