Sections
Home / Noida / Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh, more likely on Wednesday

Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh, more likely on Wednesday

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, also occurred at some places in the state.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Lucknow

A car passes through a heavily waterlolgged stretch at Sector 44, in Noida.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while some locations in the eastern part of the state received heavy showers, the MeT department said.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, also occurred at some places in the state.

Rain or thundershower is very likely at most places in the state from Wednesday to Friday, the MeT department said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Rhea alleges ‘state interference, bias’ among reasons to transfer Sushant case to Mumbai and all the latest news
Aug 11, 2020 17:03 IST
CSK, KKR, Capitals among franchises to carry exclusive net bowlers to UAE
Aug 11, 2020 17:01 IST
Telangana, Andhra CMs urge PM Modi to help states boost medical infrastructure for pandemics
Aug 11, 2020 16:59 IST
Work halts at Ludhiana Vet Varsity’s surgery dept after Covid-19 scare
Aug 11, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.