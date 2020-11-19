Random Covid tests at Botanical Garden, New Ashok Nagar metro stations, nine found positive

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar district health department on Thursday conducted random coronavirus (Covid-19) tests outside the Botanical Garden and New Ashok Nagar metro stations, in which nine persons were found positive for the disease out of a total of 178 tested.

Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said: “The health department tested 84 persons near Ashok Nagar and found three of them Covid-19 positive, while 94 persons outside Botanical Garden were tested six were found positive. Two of them are Noida residents. The Delhi residents were sent back and advised home isolation till they recover from Covid-19. The Noida residents were also advised home isolation,” he said. The health department has recorded their names, addresses and contact numbers, and told them to keep in touch for medical care and advice, the official added.

A health worker found a 25-year-old man, who had exited from the Botanical Garden metro station and was coughing. Health workers conducted a Covid-19 rapid antigen test and the result was positive. The man is a resident of Noida’s Sector 37. He has been advised home isolation. On Wednesday, the district health department conducted random Covid-19 tests of 165 people coming from Delhi at DND Flyway and Mayur Vihar link road and found three of them positive.

The CMO said that the district administration and health department will conduct random tests at different locations. “We will change the locations and visit new places in the coming days. We have also planned to visit slums in Dallupura and conduct tests as a number of people live there,” he said.

Dr Sanjeev Manglik, additional CMO GB Nagar, said that the health department teams also conducted rapid antigen tests in non-boder areas in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, in which 27 persons were found Covid-19 positive, out of 2,712 tests.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 179 Covid-19 cases that pushed the district’s infection tally to 20,749 on Wednesday, official data showed. With a death toll of 73, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35%. The recovery rate of patients reached 93.38%, the statistics showed.

District administration in a press statement said that Noida’s Covid-19 integrated call centre (1800-4192-211) gets around 400 calls per day. The call centre executives inform people and also coordinate with the departments of health, administration, the police and the Noida authority, when required. The district administration also conducted sanitation drives at 99 locations in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday.