Rape suspect tried to snatch sub-inspector’s revolver, shot and injured by police

Surajpur police on Wednesday night shot and injured a rape suspect who allegedly tried to flee after snatching a sub-inspector’s revolver.

The suspect, 25-year-old Sonu Verma, was arrested earlier the same day for allegedly rapig a 7-year-old girl in Surajpur.

Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that the suspect had visited a friend’s place in Surajpur on Wednesday and raped the girl.

The girl lives with her parents at the ground floor while the suspect had visited his friend at the fifth floor of the same building. The victim’s father, a truck driver, said that he was on duty while his wife was inside the house when the incident took place at 3 pm. “The suspect had lured my daughter with the promise of a toffee and took her to the fifth floor where he raped her,” he said.

The victim returned home and narrated the incident to her mother. The victim’s family reached the fifth floor and questioned suspect’s friend about the matter. “There were some persons in the room but my daughter said that the accused was not one of them. His friends showed photos of Verma on his mobile phone and my daughter immediately identified him,” victim’s father said. The family informed police and a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) and Pocso Act. Aggarwal said that soon the police team arrested the suspect from Greater Noida.

Aggarwal said that the suspect had dumped the knife, used in the crime to threaten the girl, in a forested area. “In the evening, the Surajpur police team took him to the spot to recover the knife. However, the suspect tried to snatch a sub-inspector’s licenced gun and escape,” he said.

The police opened fire and injured him in his right leg. “The suspect has been sent for district hospital for medical treatment. He will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody once discharged,” Aggarwal said.