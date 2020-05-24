Realtors to employ migrant workers returning home, submit proposal

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has accepted a proposal by real estate developers to employ thousands of migrant labourers who have returned from other states to their home towns in UP due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic .

Developers can engage 2.5 lakh labourers at various construction sites in different cities in the state, including Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway. The state government has already approved a detailed proposal submitted by the national real estate development council (NAREDCO) to turn into reality chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s promise of creating jobs for at least 50 lakh workers, who have returned to their respective home towns. The developers want the state government to support their plan to “revive the sector” facing unprecedented economic challenges.

“We have requested the state government to support our plan of employing at least 2.5 labourers at various construction sites in different cities across the state. We demand that the state government should stop imposing stamp fee on buyers who wants to purchase flats in the next one year, reduce circle rates, give extra time to repay housing cost dues, along with other benefits,” said RK Arora, Uttar Pradesh president of NAREDCO, a developers’ group.

The developers are likely to meet the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to submit their proposal regarding the restructuring of their business loans, reduction of interest rates on home loans to customers, and a reduction of interest rates to project loans to developers, along with a host of other demands.

“We have requested both the state and Centre to take steps to revive the real estate sector. We will seek assistance from Centre and request the state government to accept some of our demands,” said Arora.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway, there are at least 600 ongoing realty projects. A total sum of ₹50,000 crore has been invested in these projects by thousands of homebuyers, as per an estimate given by developers.

“If the state government declares a zero period for a year in the state for real estate sector, then this sector will retain jobs and also create new ones. We are sure the state government will help the sector as it helps in job creation,” said Harendra Yadav member of NAREDCO. A zero period means extending a time period of one year to repay financial dues and not impose any interest for the same period.

At least 60% of 2.5 lakh labourers will be engaged at different sites in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas. The remaining labourers will be provided jobs in other cities including Ghaziabad, Meerut and Lucknow.

The developer said that if the government will give us an additional time to finish and deliver ongoing projects and extend the validity of a sanctioned map then it will help in giving work to labourers.

“Most of the labourers at our sites have left for their respective cities because they were desperate to return homes,” said Prashant Tiwari, president of Western UP confederation of real estate developers association of India (CREDAI), another developers group.

The developers said that they will employ the labourers, who have returned back to their respective home towns in Uttar Pradesh and those who are in need of jobs.

“We can train unskilled labourers and engage them in work easily at our sites. We will set up training centres at the sites, skill them and employ them. Skilling the mason, the bar bender and the security worker does not require much time,” said Arora.

“Our government is committed to provide jobs to those who have returned to their homes. Employing these workforce is a priority and the developers’ plan is productive as it will engage people in different jobs. The state government will soon take this proposal to the next level and will do the needful,” said Satish Mahana, UP industry minister.