Residents approach administration against AOA’s high-handedness

Residents of a high-rise in Sector 78 have approached the office of the district magistrate to highlight violations of the administrative guidelines by the Apartments Owners’ Association (AOA) of the society.

Residents of the Hyde Park Society have alleged that the AOA has contravened regulations throughout the lockdown and, despite relaxations in norms, they are not lifting restrictions.

“Despite the relaxations in norms, the AOA is making its own rules and going against the directions issued by the administration. There is a restriction on the movement of residents and the entry of domestic help, newspapers, car cleaners, etc.,” a resident of the society said.

Residents alleged that since March 17, they have not received newspapers even though they are under the category of essential services.

“The latest guidelines only empower the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) or AOAs to ensure hygiene and measures of social distancing or thermal screening, etc. in the society. However, the AOA is still making decisions that go against the guidelines. We have filed two complaints with the district magistrate’s office against the AOA, which is harassing the residents. They want us to get a medical fitness certificate for the maids, which is not a government regulation,” a complainant said.

The AOA has, however, denied these allegations.

“We have conducted a survey, for which we shared a Google Form with the residents. All decisions have been taken based on the opinions of the residents themselves,” Ashwini Tripathi, the president of the AOA, said.

An official from the district magistrate’s office, requesting anonymity, said, “We’ve received the complaint and officials concerned will look into the matter.”

Meanwhile, residents-RWA conflicts have been reported all through the lockdown.

Regarding the AOA survey, a resident of a society in Sector 75, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Very few residents participate in the surveys AOAs circulate. It’s not even a transparent process. And now that there are not a lot of restrictions, surveys are pointless. We should be allowed to bring in domestic help if we need them. I want my cook to start coming but the society is still not allowing them to enter.”

The police said that legal action can be taken against residential bodies in case of violations.

“Residents can file an FIR and action will be taken in case the RWA or AOA is making its own rules against administrative guidelines,” the additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh, said.