Roads close to Ghaziabad residences have high dust concentrations: UPPCB study

In a study conducted at 18 different road stretches in Ghaziabad, the UP pollution control board (UPPCB) has found that roads in Indirapuram, Bhopra, Raj Nagar Extension, Vasundhara, Sahibabad and also near the Vaishali metro station had an acute dust problem. In particular, it was found that residential areas fared worse than industrial areas.

Officials said ongoing construction at several of these stretches were the main reason for the high concentration of dust. They have been now asked to expedite work on these projects and take up dust control measures.

UPPCB said that the study also looked at the concentration of dust less than 75 microns in size that are easily suspended in the air due to wind and movement of vehicles. Apart from spiking pollution levels, this will affect health of people.

“During the study we found that the proportion of dust collected was high at CISF Road in Indirpauram, Loni-Bhopra Road, sector-4 at Vasundhara, Raj Nagar Extension among others. The study is being carried out in 16 non-attainment cities in UP (which have unacceptable levels of pollution) on directions of the UPPCB after discussions with IIT Kanpur. Dust particles up to 75 microns move easily with the wind and vehicle movement and they don’t settle easily,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the UPPCB.

In their study, ‘Monitoring of total road dust and dust particles up to 75 microns (aerodynamic particle) on selected main roads of Ghaziabad City,’ the UPPCB found dust concentrations in the range between 14.43 to 579.54 grams per square metres (g/m²) at these stretches.

Dust up to 75 micron in size were found to be concentrated between 2.22 to 154.37g/m². Fine and ultra-fine particles, less than 10 and 2.5 microns, respectively, are known to penetrate organs and cross the blood brain barrier in the body causing diseases.

Some of the findings of the study are: CISF road in Indirapuram (where a pipeline project has been pending for months) had the highest concentration of dust as well as that which was less than 75 microns. Other areas include near Koyal Enclave in Loni, near Kafe Republic, Indirapuram, near Sanskriti International school in Vasundhara, near Ajnara Integrity Peace of Mind in Rajnagar extension, near Maruti Suzuki Agency in Rajendra Nagar Industrial area, near Holy Path public school in Vijay Nagar, near Vaishali Metro Station, near Sarweshwari Gases south side of GT Road Industrial area and near industrial area in Sahibabad.

Road dust is one of the major contributing factors to deteriorating pollution conditions in the city. Earlier, the board had recognised 50 pollution hot spots in Ghaziabad, of which nine were marked for dust.

“So far, there has been no policy chalked out at local level to combat road dust which give issues to daily commuters. It is only during the winter seasons when courts or environmental pollution (prevention and control) authority issues directions that local agencies come out to fight road dust. Potholed roads and non-green areas around the road stretches result in spread of dust,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist. “Unless there is green paving with grass planted near the roads, the problem of dust emission will not be resolved.”

Dr. Ashish Agarwal of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Ghaziabad said that while finer dust particles (those of 10 microns and below) posed serious health concerns, prolonged exposure to dust too had an effect.

“The dust particles as they become finer have a tendency to penetrate deep into lungs and result in allergic manifestations, coughing, breathing issues and may also become carcinogenic. Overall, the dust on roads needs to be controlled as it adversely affects health of commuters,” he said.

The UPPCB study has recommended that roads should be regularly cleaned using mechanical sweeping machines and dust should be dumped at a different place; main roads should be washed regularly using treated water; dense sprinkling with treated water mixed with dust suppressant; ensuring pothole free roads and use of anti-smog guns, among others.

Officials of the municipal corporation said that they have already initiated several measures -- dust collection in bags and road washing -- to help reduce dust on roads.

“Earlier, the drive was on weekly basis. On first day we lifted about 25 tonnes in a day and thereafter 17 tonnes the next day. Initially the drive was on weekly basis but now we have decided to do it on alternate days to provide fast results. Apart from this we have also deployed six mechanical road sweeping machines and six water sprinklers besides 12 tractor-mounted sprinklers to keep road dust in check,” said MS Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.