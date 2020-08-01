Robberies, burglaries rise in GB Nagar even amid heightened police presence

Despite the Noida police claiming to have heightened presence in view of the festive season, as many as three separate incidents of robberies and burglaries were reported between Friday night and Saturday morning from areas under the jurisdiction of Sector 20, 39 and Beta 2 police stations.

“There was a theft in the Sanatan Dharm temple in Sector 37 in the early hours of Saturday. The burglars took away silver ornaments and statues from the temple, after which we alerted the local police (Sector 39) about the incident,” said Shashi Vaid, chairman of the Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, (RWA).

He said the incident came to light when the temple opened in the morning but from the CCTV footage, they could make out that there were two burglars who broke in around 3 am.

In another incident in Zone 1, the mobile phone of a Noida resident was snatched in Sector 31 while he was out for a morning walk.

The victim, Manoj Jain, in his complaint has alleged that while he was out for a walk, two men on a motorcycle came and snatched his phone and before he could react, they had fled towards the main road of Sector 61. Based on his complaint, a case of robbery was registered at the Sector 30 police station.

“Both incidents are being looked into. We have CCTV footage of the temple incident and are looking at a few suspects. Teams have also been formed for the Nithari robbery and it is being looked into,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

The third incident was reported from the Beta 2 area when a security guard was allegedly robbed of his valuables on the pretext of a lift.

The victim, Mrityunjay Singh, is from Bihar who works in Sector 132. On Friday evening around 6.30pm, when he was on his way to work he was approached by the suspects in a white Swift Dzire near Pari chowk from whom he took a lift.

“After some distance, one of them pulled a gun on me. They took my phone, cash and ATM card. They asked for the card’s pin at gunpoint and after I gave them a number (which was wrong), they pushed me out of the car at a secluded spot,” said the victim in his police complaint.

A case was registered at the Beta 2 police station and a probe in the matter is underway.

“They took his mobile and ₹20,000. The case is under investigation,” said Sujeet Kumar Upadhyaya, station house officer, Beta 2.

The Noida police had said earlier that they were going to be on alert this week, with two major festivals – Eid and Raksha Bandhan – around the corner. The district administration had extended Section 144 in the district till August 31.