Robbers decamp with ATM having ₹4 lakh cash

Unidentified robbers decamped with an ATM that had ₹4 lakh cash in it, according to bank records, from a kiosk in Gijhore village, located under the Sector 24 police jurisdiction on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light around 7am on Thursday when the police were informed about the missing machine of a private bank.

“The machine had been cut off from the kiosk using a sharp blade. We informed the bank officials about it. There was no security guard posted at the kiosk and even the hard-disk of the CCTV cameras was missing,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

Police investigation are on in the case

“Generally, organised criminals and gangs are behind such incidents. We have a solid lead in the case and will nab the suspects soon,” said the DCP.

A forensic team also visited the spot after the incident. Police suspect that the burglary may have taken place between 2am and 3am, though it is unclear at the moment how many people were involved.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said the incident may be connected to another money dispensing machine robbery attempted in Mamura village around 1.30am on Thursday. The same gang may be behind this robbery after they failed in Mamura village.

“We got a call at 1.56am from the bank itself whose alarm had gone off when the machine was tampered with. From the footage, one man can be seen but he is completely covered. However, the case is being worked out,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

In the Gijhore incident, police are yet to receive an official complaint from the bank after which a case will be registered. However, a search is on for the robbers and efforts are on to recover the machine.