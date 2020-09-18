Sanitation staff seek permanent jobs, protest outside Noida authority office; 6 arrested

A group of sanitation workers on Friday demonstrated outside the Noida Authority’s office demanding regularisation of their jobs. They also allegedly scattered garbage onto the road and created a ruckus, after which the police were called. Six persons were arrested; police used lathis to disperse the crowd.

The workers, under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Congress, gathered outside the authority’s office at 10am. “We have been protesting at the Authority’s office for three days. We have been working as sanitation workers for over 10 years. We get ₹11,000 per month and have no other benefits. We have been demanding that the Authority regularise our jobs and end the practise of contractual work. However, our grievances have not been addressed and hence we are protesting,” said Sunil Chauhan, one of the workers.

The sanitation workers have also demanded a hike in salary as well as an annual bonus.

R K Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, confirmed that the sanitation workers had gathered outside the authority’s office and littered the garbage. “They had blocked the road and created problems for the commuters. A group of sanitation workers were also on a hunger strike and their health had started deteriorating. A gathering in the times of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is prohibited in Noida. We arrested six persons and sent them to judicial custody after producing them before a magistrate,” he said.

The arrested persons were identified as Bablu Parcha, Ravindra Diwan, Sachin, Vikas, Sonu, and Sanjay. They were arrested under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of IPC.

The Authority, on the other hand, said a group of contractual workers were not willing to mark their attendance through the mobile application which was recently introduced.

Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida Authority, said the Authority has always been open for discussion with sanitation workers. “They have some demands which can’t be fulfilled at our level. The demand of regularisation will be decided at the government level. Some people have misguided the sanitation workers that their jobs can be directly regularised,” he said.

He said that there are about 3,000 contractual workers, out of which 2,400 have joined duties so far.